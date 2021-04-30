KARMA (KARMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $426.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, KARMA has traded up 76.7% against the U.S. dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $426.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004653 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000153 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00109446 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

