Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KPTI. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of KPTI stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,915. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a market cap of $701.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $21.82.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last three months. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

