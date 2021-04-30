Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

