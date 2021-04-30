Kava.io 24-Hour Volume Reaches $62.65 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 22.2% against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $314.37 million and $62.65 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 121,655,851 coins and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

