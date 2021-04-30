Kava Price Hits $1.97 (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.77 or 0.00330053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00031520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

