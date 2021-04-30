Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of KWHIY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $9.48. 757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

