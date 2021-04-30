Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the March 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 669,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 248,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

