KBC Group NV Buys 151,816 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 179.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,816 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of DocuSign worth $47,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $224.59 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.