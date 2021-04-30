KBC Group NV Decreases Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

KBC Group NV cut its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 397,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.37% of The Toro worth $40,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $1,023,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC opened at $116.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.