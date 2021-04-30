KBC Group NV Has $303.27 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,029,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,420 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $303,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $329.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.54.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total transaction of $20,618,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

