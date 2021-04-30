KBC Group NV Has $39.74 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 116,704 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.99% of Itron worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $16,914,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Itron by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 21,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Itron by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 190,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $525.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.60 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

