KBC Group NV Has $41.03 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,390 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $373.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

