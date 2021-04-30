KBC Group NV Has $41.08 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 171,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of Seagate Technology worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 611.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,405 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 107,768 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 101.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 486.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $236,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.21.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.