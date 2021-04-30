KBC Group NV Has $42.55 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,864 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $42,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

