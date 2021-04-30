KBC Group NV Has $44.99 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 294.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235,649 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.12% of Schlumberger worth $44,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Schlumberger by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

