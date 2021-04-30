KBC Group NV Has $62.42 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,379 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.17% of Prudential Financial worth $62,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,571,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $101.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.