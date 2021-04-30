KBC Group NV Has $63.04 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $63,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $3,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $199.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $203.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average is $177.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

