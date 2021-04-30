KBC Group NV Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $44,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Eaton by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

NYSE:ETN opened at $145.02 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

