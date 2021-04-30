KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after acquiring an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

CHTR stock opened at $669.97 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.