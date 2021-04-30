KBC Group NV Increases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $43,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 213.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 89,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 140.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 124,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $211.53 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of -440.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

