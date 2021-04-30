KBC Group NV Purchases 144,025 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,025 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Longbow Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.