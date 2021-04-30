KBC Group NV Purchases 395,906 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,906 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.28% of Altice USA worth $43,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

