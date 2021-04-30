KBC Group NV Purchases 6,151 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

KBC Group NV grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of TE Connectivity worth $40,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,024,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $66.61 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -191.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

