KBC Group NV Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of State Street worth $40,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. CX Institutional grew its position in State Street by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.48 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 134.76%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.