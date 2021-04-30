KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784,423 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,354 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 109.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 74.45, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

