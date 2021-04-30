Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 17.45%.

KRNY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $31,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $93,280 in the last ninety days. 4.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

