Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Market Cap Reaches $61.28 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $306.39 or 0.00531272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $61.28 million and $10.14 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00065975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00019575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.47 or 0.00765486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00094401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.07 or 0.07521999 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

