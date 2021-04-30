Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $720.90

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.90 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 839.71 ($10.97). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.79), with a volume of 74,050 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 828.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 720.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.30 ($0.30) per share. This is an increase from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $12.60. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Keller Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

