Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $62,192.55 and approximately $54.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001126 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001473 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003171 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

