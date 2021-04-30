Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Gap Down to $83.40

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.40, but opened at $78.74. Kemper shares last traded at $79.42, with a volume of 384 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

