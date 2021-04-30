Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €755.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €755.00 ($888.24) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €661.08 ($777.75).

EPA:KER opened at €656.60 ($772.47) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €607.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €576.27. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

