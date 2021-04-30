Kering (EPA:KER) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $576.27

Kering SA (EPA:KER) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €576.27 ($677.96) and traded as high as €654.10 ($769.53). Kering shares last traded at €651.00 ($765.88), with a volume of 123,632 shares.

KER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €644.58 ($758.33).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

