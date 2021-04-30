Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Get Kering alerts:

OTCMKTS PPRUY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $79.92. 40,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,543. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $80.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.