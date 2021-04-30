Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $70.11

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.11, but opened at $66.56. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.79, with a volume of 1,270 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $59,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $707,076.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,639.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.