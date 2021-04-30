Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $132.00. Approximately 272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average is $134.86.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

