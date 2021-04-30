Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Kerry Group stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. Kerry Group has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $152.75.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

