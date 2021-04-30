Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Kerry Group stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

