Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.
OTCMKTS KRYAY traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $132.92. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $106.02 and a 1-year high of $152.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KRYAY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.
OTCMKTS:KRYAY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.92. 2,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.56.
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.