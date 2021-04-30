Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.582-1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,096. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

