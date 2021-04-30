KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of AWI opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.29. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 317.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 98,831 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.