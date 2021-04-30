KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

GT stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,691,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 96,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

