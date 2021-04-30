KeyCorp Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $50.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

IP opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

