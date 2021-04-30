KeyCorp Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $390.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.53.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $327.33 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.69 and a 200 day moving average of $260.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

