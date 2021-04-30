KeyCorp Increases United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $390.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.53.
Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $327.33 on Friday. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $105.26 and a 52 week high of $341.00. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $321.69 and a 200 day moving average of $260.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
