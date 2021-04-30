KeyCorp Raises nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $34.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.