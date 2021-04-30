KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Silgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

