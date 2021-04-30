KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $214.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $98.84 and a 52 week high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.86 and a 200-day moving average of $164.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

