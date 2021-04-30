Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $14.46. Kimball International shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 4 shares.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $535.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

