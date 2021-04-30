Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KRP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,593. The stock has a market cap of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

