Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Shares Down 4.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 155,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $655.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

