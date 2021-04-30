Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,092,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,716. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $21.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

